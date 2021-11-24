Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has addressed his party’s bruising defeat in all Gauteng metros this week, claiming they had won the regions but opposition parties had “ganged up” on them.

He said the real punishment to the ANC was their voters not turning out for the party at the polls.

Despite winning the most votes in the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni earlier this month, the ANC did not get enough to form a majority government in any metro.

This led to their candidates losing out to the DA in all three metros after the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted for the official opposition.

After repeated calls by social media users for him to respond to the defeats, Mbalula took to Twitter on Wednesday to address those who saw it as punishment for the ruling party.

“Smaller parties coming together to oust the ANC, that is what is happening in the metros. Others define it as ‘punishment,’ if there’s any punishment it is by our voters who did not come out in numbers to vote.”

He said the will of the people had to be heard and their problems addressed.

“We respect their stance, we need to address their issues.”