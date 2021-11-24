LISTEN | DA’s Bhanga, AIM’s leader Jack get vocal about coalition discussions and soured relations

In every election, there are winners and losers.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, with no outright winner, unlikely bedfellows joined forces to form a coalition government.

A mere few days before Monday's council meeting it looked as if the DA had secured a coalition, but parties changed allegiances and political foes came together to secure a win that saw an ANC mayor elected.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to the DA's Nqaba Bhanga and AIM's leader Mkhuseli Jack about the coalition discussions and why relations between them soured.

Note: New mayor Eugene Johnson cancelled a scheduled interview for this segment this morning.