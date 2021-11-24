Inside Mashaba’s 11th hour ‘phone call’ to the EFF in Joburg

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has thanked the EFF for answering his calls at the 11th hour before voting for new mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Speaking on eNCA, Mashaba said he was suspicious of the DA’s move, saying he suspected the party would have given the positions to the ANC.

According to Mashaba, both the EFF and ActionSA could vote for the DA candidates, Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell, to make the DA work with minority groups, despite their previous refusal.

“When the DA started negotiating with us and then dropped us on Saturday, I smelled something that the DA was interested in giving these municipalities to the ANC,” said Mashaba.

“So yesterday [Monday] I called the EFF, and said, ‘I know I’m a political illiterate, but this is a huge challenge. The DA is going to give the municipalities to the ANC. Can you guys assist? Fortunately, the EFF accepted the idea and they were very supportive.”