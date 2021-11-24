Confused about what unfolded in Gauteng metros? Malema offers to explain in ‘politics 101 class’

South Africans has been invited to a politics masterclass with EFF president Julius Malema on Thursday.

Malema tweeted on Tuesday that he will explain the changes unfolding in the political arena after a DA takeover in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

“Let’s provide clarity on Thursday at Winnie Mandela [Sekhukhune Sports Ground in Thembisa ] at 12pm because people don’t know what’s happening. They are all in shock, including those who ‘won’. Politics 101 class. Don’t be late,” Malema tweeted.

The EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted with the official opposition for the DA’s mayoral candidates in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Dr Mpho Phalatse won the mayoral chain in Joburg after securing votes 144 votes to 121 for the ANC’s candidate Mpho Moerane. Veteran councillor Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor in Ekurhuleni with 116 votes to 105 for former mayor Mzwandile Masina, and Randall Williams was elected unopposed in Tshwane

Coalition talks with ActionSA appeared to have broken down days before the council meetings after its leader Herman Mashaba told the Sunday Times he felt double-crossed by the DA.

Mashaba was of the impression the DA may lend him their vote so he could secure mayoralty in Joburg in exchange for his support in Tshwane.

The DA responded, saying they had been clear about not wanting to be involved in unstable minority coalitions, especially if it means depending on the EFF vote to govern.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday the DA did not anticipate victory in Joburg and Ekurhuleni as it had not negotiated with the EFF for support.

“The developments in the votes for mayor and speaker in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni came as a surprise to everyone, including us at the DA. We didn’t ask for help from the EFF to lead these governments and we didn’t expect to leave these meetings with two new mayors,” he said.

Steenhuisen said Phalatse and Campbell were high-calibre leaders who were serious about service delivery.