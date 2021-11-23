WATCH LIVE | DA gives update on election of mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

The DA is on Tuesday giving an update on election of mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

In a shocking move on Monday the DA booted the ANC out of power where the party's Mpho Phalatse emerged victorious replacing the ANC's Mpho Moerane in Johannesburg and Tania Campbell replacing Mzwandile Masina in Ekurhuleni.

