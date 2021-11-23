Politics

WATCH LIVE | DA gives update on election of mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

By TimesLIVE - 23 November 2021

The DA is on Tuesday giving an update on election of mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

In a shocking move on Monday the DA booted the ANC out of power where the party's Mpho Phalatse emerged victorious replacing the ANC's Mpho Moerane in Johannesburg and Tania Campbell replacing Mzwandile Masina in Ekurhuleni. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...

Most Read