In your hands, Madam Mayor

Eugene Johnson vows to hit ground running after taking over reins in ANC minority government

Premium By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael kimberley -

Minutes after being elected Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor, Eugene Johnson made her way to the City Hall where she insisted that the keys to the offices of her mayoral committee be handed out immediately.



“We have to hit the ground running. There is no time to waste,” she said walking into her new office for the first time...