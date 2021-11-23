‘I hope Mzwandile Masina’s UIF payments are up to date’ — SA weighs in on ANC’s bruising Ekurhuleni loss

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina moved swiftly to change his Twitter bio after he suffered a bruising loss in his bid to secure a second term as mayor in the metro.

The DA emerged victorious at a council meeting on Monday, with veteran councillor Tania Campbell elected executive mayor after 116 votes were cast in her favour. Masina received 105 votes.

Campbell was fielded at the eleventh hour after the intended candidate, Refiloe Nt’seke, pulled out of the mayoral race.

The result surprised many, including those in the DA.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was said to have instructed his party’s councillors to endorse DA candidates in all three positions of mayor, council whip and speaker.

Masina has since congratulated Campbell and committed to a peaceful transition of power.

“Congratulations to the newly elected exec mayor of the city of Ekurhuleni Cllr Tania Campbell. As an outgoing mayor, we are committed to a peaceful transition of power. Thank you to the ANC and our coalition partners for the opportunity to serve the city these past five years. Asbonge! [we are grateful]," he tweeted.

Here are some of the responses to Masina and the ANC’s loss in Ekurhuleni: