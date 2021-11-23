‘I hope Mzwandile Masina’s UIF payments are up to date’ — SA weighs in on ANC’s bruising Ekurhuleni loss
Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina moved swiftly to change his Twitter bio after he suffered a bruising loss in his bid to secure a second term as mayor in the metro.
The DA emerged victorious at a council meeting on Monday, with veteran councillor Tania Campbell elected executive mayor after 116 votes were cast in her favour. Masina received 105 votes.
Campbell was fielded at the eleventh hour after the intended candidate, Refiloe Nt’seke, pulled out of the mayoral race.
The result surprised many, including those in the DA.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was said to have instructed his party’s councillors to endorse DA candidates in all three positions of mayor, council whip and speaker.
Masina has since congratulated Campbell and committed to a peaceful transition of power.
“Congratulations to the newly elected exec mayor of the city of Ekurhuleni Cllr Tania Campbell. As an outgoing mayor, we are committed to a peaceful transition of power. Thank you to the ANC and our coalition partners for the opportunity to serve the city these past five years. Asbonge! [we are grateful]," he tweeted.
Here are some of the responses to Masina and the ANC’s loss in Ekurhuleni:
Mzwandile Masina this morning VS Mzwandile Masina this afternoon pic.twitter.com/Eo5PFN3ybh— Michael (@mickeydedrinker) November 22, 2021
I hope Mzwandile Masina’s UIF payments are up to date.— Dean Macpherson (@DeanMacpherson) November 22, 2021
Mzwandile Masina has "sort of" finally and kind of "resigned" as he couldn't work under Ramaphosa.— Floyd (@AmuFloyd) November 22, 2021
There's now a new DA Mayor there in Ekurhuleni 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bcntfuhuik
Mzwandile Masina said he doesn't want to serve the ANC under Cyril Ramaphosa.— Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) November 22, 2021
Today, belatedly, his wishes came true. No longer the mayor of Ekurhuleni, surrendered to the DA with the help of the EFF.
Tania Campbell is now my mayor. pic.twitter.com/a4KWPD7XFa
Who feels sorry for Mzwandile Masina? pic.twitter.com/ncRc7MqYsx— Former Kleva Black🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) November 23, 2021
Someone must please check on Mzwandile Masina— I stand with the marginalized (@BongMelz) November 22, 2021
"The ANC will rule until jesus comes back"— PO TO❤🖤💚 (@Kamogelo_Poto) November 22, 2021
He has arrived! He checked in at Mamusa, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Meetsimaholo, Nongoma, City of Johannesburg and is currently on the same siyaya as Mzwandile Masina heading to Tshwane😹
The EFF is cruising nicely 💃🔥❤🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/L39mhVkj1z
I don't know what's happening to Mzwandile Masina there in Peaceland but i like it...i love it...Mzwandile must fall for good.— Flomy Mohlala (@Nkokoma) November 22, 2021
