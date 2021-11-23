EFF and ActionSA will not hold a gun to DA’s head: John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party never thought it possible the EFF and ActionSA would vote with them in the cities of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, where DA mayors were elected on Monday.

The two parties sent shock waves on Monday when they delivered the DA’s Mpho Phalatse as Johannesburg mayor and Tania Campbell was ushered in as Ekurhuleni's first resident thanks to their help.

This happened without the existence of a formal coalition agreement between the DA, the EFF and ActionSA.

Their support for DA mayoral candidates was excepted to continue in Tshwane, which was electing its mayor on Tuesday, and extend to eThekwini on Wednesday.

Steenhuisen said on Tuesday the DA welcomed the EFF and ActionSA’s backing and promised it was a decision they would not regret as DA mayors would hit the ground running to deliver the best services to the residents of big cities.