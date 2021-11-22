WATCH LIVE | Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting to elect mayor
The Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting to elect the speaker, mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip that was postponed last Wednesday is expected to get under way in Gqeberha on Monday morning.
The 120 elected councillors will also be sworn in.
The highly anticipated was called off by acting city manager Anele Qaba just 30 minutes after it was due to start.
Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha questioned the legality of Qaba’s extended tenure as acting city manager late on Tuesday night.
Nqatha wrote to Qaba that his time as acting city manager had long surpassed the three-month period allowed by law and that his extension was not approved by the council.
