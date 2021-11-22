Victory for DA as Raymond Dlamini elected Ekurhuleni speaker

The DA has secured its first victory in Ekurhuleni after taking over the speaker of council position from the ANC's Patricia Khumalo.

Raymond Dlamini was elected after 220 votes were cast by councillors at the inaugural meeting of the new administration.

The ANC’s candidate, Dora Mlambo, received 104 votes, with the DA emerging victorious with 116.

Dlamini accepted the nomination and vowed not to be biased.

“I am a little bit shy, but I would like to thank the IEC and various political parties who put political differences aside and voted in favour of the people of Ekurhuleni. I will make sure I am not biased,” he said shortly after the nomination.

It appears the DA secured the position with the help of coalition partners including the EFF and ActionSA.

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu, who arrived moments before the voting commenced, is said to have instructed councillors to vote with the DA instead of the ANC.

In the November 1 local government election the ANC received 38.19% of the votes in the metro, followed by the DA with 28.72% and the EFF with 13.47%.

Gauteng premier David Makhura earlier told journalists on the sidelines of the council election that he was confident that his party would secure all major positions, including that of speaker, chief whip and mayor.

The DA’s mayoral candidate, Refiloe Nt’seke, earlier told TimesLIVE that she had pulled out of the mayoral race.

The proceedings earlier came to a standstill after a blackout hit. Power was restored through a backup generator and voting continued.

The ANC's Mzwandile Masina was expected to be re-elected as mayor, but with the help of a coalition with smaller parties. But it was now unclear if this would happen after Dlamini's victory in the speaker race.

Masina is up against Tania Campbell, a candidate put forward by the DA at the eleventh hour.

