ANC scrapes together Nelson Mandela Bay coalition and takes mayor's chair

The ANC managed to form a minority government on Monday, with the party taking the mayor’s chair in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The ANC fielded its councillor Eugene Johnson and she won with 60 votes.

Former Bay mayor and the DA’s mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga received 59 votes.

Only 119 councillors voted as DA MPL Retief Odenaal — listed as a PR candidate councillor on the IEC list — was absent.