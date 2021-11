Millions donated to ActionSA by Oppenheimer heirs

By Herald Reporter -

Jessica Slack-Jell and Rebecca Oppenheimer, the granddaughters of industrialist Harry Oppenheimer, gave ActionSA multimillion-rand donations for the November 1 polls.



The two each gave Herman Mashaba’s party R3.3m on September 16. Their mother, Mary Slack, gave the DA a R15m donation earlier in 2021...