LISTEN | PA leader Gayton McKenzie in hot seat over ANC coalition decision

In this first Afrikaans interview on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie dodged bullets from Eusebius McKaiser, who engaged him on his decision to form coalitions with the ANC in municipalities.

McKenzie criticises both the DA and the ANC, but attempts to offer justification for why the ANC is preferable to work with despite its shoddy governance record.



Listen to a piece of the conversation here: