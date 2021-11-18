Have secret late-night talks dashed ANC hopes in Nelson Mandela Bay?

Council meeting stalled after party failed to finalise coalition deal

Premium By Mandilakhe Kwababana, Yolanda Palezweni and Michaael Kimberley -

It appeared as if the ANC had it in the bag, but when the UDM failed to arrive for a last coalition meeting and the Northern Alliance refused to sign an agreement, it became clear the party’s chances to govern in Nelson Mandela Bay were slipping away.



Across town, a secret meeting that ended at 2am on Wednesday saw the DA pulling together a possible coalition with six other political parties — a combined 59 seats...