Have secret late-night talks dashed ANC hopes in Nelson Mandela Bay?
Council meeting stalled after party failed to finalise coalition deal
It appeared as if the ANC had it in the bag, but when the UDM failed to arrive for a last coalition meeting and the Northern Alliance refused to sign an agreement, it became clear the party’s chances to govern in Nelson Mandela Bay were slipping away.
Across town, a secret meeting that ended at 2am on Wednesday saw the DA pulling together a possible coalition with six other political parties — a combined 59 seats...
