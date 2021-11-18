ANC concludes coalition negotiations, will announce mayoral candidates on Sunday

The ANC has concluded its negotiations with various political parties in the wake of 66 hung municipalities after the November 1 local government election.

The party will go into its weekend national executive committee meeting to discuss the nitty-gritties before announcing to the public who they will be getting into bed with.

At the conclusion of the meeting on Sunday, the party will also unveil those who made the cut to be fielded as candidates for mayors in the country's metropolitan cities.

Of the country's eight metros, only Cape Town (DA), Buffalo City (ANC) and Mangaung (ANC) were won with outright majorities — the latter by a slim one-seat margin.

In the past two weeks, the ANC has been undergoing a gruelling process to choose mayoral candidates for the metros, with three names submitted for each.

The process has not been without drama, with the party's insistence on tertiary qualifications and experience for the would-be mayors. The internal race has also been marred by accusations of manipulation of lists in the regions.