Knysna council remains hung
A deadlock due to the EFF abstaining from voting for a speaker will see the Knysna Municipality have another go on Monday.
The council sat earlier this week but the ANC and DA candidates tied at 10 votes each...
A deadlock due to the EFF abstaining from voting for a speaker will see the Knysna Municipality have another go on Monday.
The council sat earlier this week but the ANC and DA candidates tied at 10 votes each...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.