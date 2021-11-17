Gayton McKenzie responds to ANC coalition criticism: ‘I’m in talks for power sharing, not principle sharing’

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has hit back at those criticising his decision to join a coalition with the ANC, saying his party is seeking power sharing.

The PA was one of the parties the DA lobbied to form a coalition to overthrow the ANC in municipalities, but McKenzie allegedly insisted on discussing positions at the onset when they wanted to base the coalition on principles.

“Gayton McKenzie has been very direct about this from our first discussions at the results centre in Tshwane. He said to me, ‘Forget all about this stuff. What I’m interested in is money and jobs for my people and that is what we are going after’,” said DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.