WATCH LIVE | DA leader John Steenhuisen gives update on party’s coalition discussions

By TimesLIVE - 16 November 2021

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday providing an update on the party’s coalition discussions in hung municipalities. 

The deadline for parties to make a decision about who to co-govern with is next Thursday, but parties are expected to make final decisions this week.

Steenhuisen is expected to be joined by DA federal council chair Helen Zille.

