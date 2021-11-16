WATCH LIVE | DA leader John Steenhuisen gives update on party’s coalition discussions
DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday providing an update on the party’s coalition discussions in hung municipalities.
The deadline for parties to make a decision about who to co-govern with is next Thursday, but parties are expected to make final decisions this week.
Steenhuisen is expected to be joined by DA federal council chair Helen Zille.
