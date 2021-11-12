DA holds back on electing deputy mayor in Mossel Bay amid coalition talks

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



The DA has opted to hold back on electing a deputy mayor in Mossel Bay as broader coalition talks continue, possibly keeping the position open as a bargaining chip.



Five of the seven municipalities that make up the Garden Route look set to be run by coalition governments — but the DA won an outright majority in Mossel Bay and Hessequa...