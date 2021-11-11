‘Tough love’ for ailing SOEs as finance minister closes tap

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has opted to “practise tough love” regarding struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs), saying their performance will have to drastically improve before receiving any further bailouts from the government.

In his first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) presented in parliament on Thursday, Godongwana said he would, in the next three years, avoid further bailouts of SOEs, as they have been identified as a huge risk to the sustainability of the public purse.

A few hours before delivering his speech in parliament, Godongwana told journalists at a press conference that government was losing patience with SOEs that kept knocking at its door with cap in hand, while their performance has remained lacklustre over several years.

Godongwana’s maiden MTBPS allocated no money to cash-strapped entities, such as Eskom, SAA, Sanral and Prasa, among others — a position he said was likely to remain the same when he presents the 2022/23 budget in February next year.

Godongwana said the government wanted performance agreements to be entered into with ailing SOEs before they could be bailed out or receive financial rescue packages.

“What we want to do is to practise tough love,” he said.