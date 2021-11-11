Storm brews over ANC Nelson Mandela Bay mayor picks
Questions raised over qualifications for top job as coalition talks continue
The names of three potential ANC mayors for Nelson Mandela Bay have emerged as the party centres its coalition talks on the EFF, Northern Alliance and Defenders of the People. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.