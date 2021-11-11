R1,000 sweetener to civil servants adds R20bn to government wage bill

Godongwana said this was in breach of the National Treasury’s measures to contain excessive spending on salaries of civil servants, which now accounts for 37% of the government’s total expenditure at just over R635bn a year.

He said a runaway public sector wage bill was one of the domestic risks facing government finances in an uncertain economic environment.

Godongwana disclosed this to parliament on Thursday when he tabled his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), which sets out government’s spending priorities for the next three years.

Godongwana said the gratuity was also expected to cost the same amount in 2022/2023 if a new agreement was not entered into with public-sector labour unions.

“The gratuity is expected to cost government R20.5bn in the current year, with a preliminary carry through of R20.5bn in 2022/23 if no new agreement is reached,” said Godongwana in his MTBPS documents tabled in parliament.

“In 2021/2022, the gratuity will be largely funded by additional revenue, and will require shifting funds from the infrastructure fund, with provisional allocation of R20.5bn for 2022/23 included in the fiscal framework.”

Godongwana also warned that another risk to his measure to rein in the public sector wage bill, was a pending Constitutional Court decision in a case in which labour unions are challenging the implementation of the final leg of the 2018 wage agreement.

The ConCourt could overturn the Labour Appeal Court’s decision that the 2018 agreement, which granted civil servants a wage increase above inflation, was unlawful and government was not compelled to honour it.