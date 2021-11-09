What you said: Here are the EFF coalition demands you agree with

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the EFF’s coalition conditions, sharing what they would agree to if they were to sit at the negotiating table with the red berets.

The party recently released a two-page statement outlining the demands and deadlines for any party that wants to work with it in the country’s councils.

After last week’s local government elections, 61 municipalities were left hung with no outright winners. Political parties have two weeks to embark on coalition talks before councils are dissolved.

Among its conditions, the EFF said any strategic partner must acknowledge its seven non-negotiable pillars for economic freedom and not “reinforce white supremacy and Afrikanerdom”.