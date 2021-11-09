What you said: Here are the EFF coalition demands you agree with
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the EFF’s coalition conditions, sharing what they would agree to if they were to sit at the negotiating table with the red berets.
The party recently released a two-page statement outlining the demands and deadlines for any party that wants to work with it in the country’s councils.
After last week’s local government elections, 61 municipalities were left hung with no outright winners. Political parties have two weeks to embark on coalition talks before councils are dissolved.
Among its conditions, the EFF said any strategic partner must acknowledge its seven non-negotiable pillars for economic freedom and not “reinforce white supremacy and Afrikanerdom”.
“We call on all who align themselves with the historic duty to restore the dignity of the black oppressed and working class majority to unite. We must come together on the basis of this mission, anchored in selflessness and integrity for the advancement of our country and its people,” said the party.
Here are 10 conditions to which parties should commit if they want to team up with the EFF - and readers' responses on whether they would seal the deal or go back to the drawing board:
Amend the constitution to realise land expropriation without compensation within six months
More than 6,000 readers shared their thoughts about this demand, with 85% saying they would not agree to it.
Create a state bank within 12 months
A total of 83% of readers said they would not agree to this condition.
Nationalise the Reserve Bank within 12 months
The poll showed 87% said they would not agree to this condition while 13% support the idea.
Cancel student debt within 12 months
Most (72%) readers said they would not agree to the condition, while 28% said student debt should be cancelled within 12 months.
Create a state pharmaceutical company within 12 months
Again most (69%) said they would not agree to this condition.
Pass Insourcing Bill within 12 months
Nearly two-thirds (74%) would not agree to this condition, but 26% gave it the thumbs up.
Remove ‘Die Stem’ from the national anthem within 12 months
Most (84%) said they would not agree to Die Stem being cut from the national anthem.
Open clinics for 24 hours and seven days a week
The poll found 71% were in favour while 29% were against the idea.
Provide free sanitary pads to all
The EFF found majority support for this demand , with 66% of readers giving it the thumbs up.
Provide free water and electricity to all beneficiaries of SA Social Security Agency grants
69% said they would head back to the negotiating table if this was raised, while 31% said they would seal the deal on this.