Mashaba not eyeing Joburg mayorship as talks with opposition parties reach advanced stage

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has poured cold water on speculation that he is demanding mayorship of Johannesburg as a condition for entering into a coalition government with the DA.

“As ActionSA we have absolutely no knowledge of this. The question of mayorship does not appear on our documents or coalition agreement,” he said on Tuesday.

Mashaba was addressing the media alongside the party’s national leadership after the party engaged with other political parties about possible partnerships in some of the country’s hung municipalities.

“The residents of Johannesburg gave us 16%, which we appreciate. It’s a historic performance by any measure, but one cannot be a mayor with 16%. For you to be mayor you need a majority of council.”

The party recently attended a meeting led by DA federal chairperson Helen Zille, but would not go into detail about any disagreements they may have had.

“The only thing we discussed is the DA asking about a stable government in Tshwane. No other municipality was discussed and we told the DA we are not here to discuss Tshwane but all the municipalities in which we participated.”