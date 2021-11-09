Election rerun? Bring it on! — Floyd Shivambu fires warning shot at the ANC

Floyd Shivambu has taken shots at the ANC, telling the party and its leader Cyril Ramaphosa that the EFF is not scared of an election rerun.

Addressing ANC volunteers at a “thank you” rally held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus on Monday, Ramaphosa said the party was not begging for coalition partnerships and would be strategic regarding who it works with.

He added that if agreements could not be made, a rerun of elections in those hung municipalities could be forced.

EFF deputy president Shivambu took to Twitter to respond to the president's comments, saying the EFF was not intimidated at the prospect of a rerun.

“Mr Ramaphosa says the ANC is ready for rerun of elections in municipalities where coalition governments cannot be constituted, and he thinks we are afraid. We are not!”

Shivambu said a rerun would “wipe out the dying ANC to zero”.

"He must bring it on! We’re more than ready!”

He likened Ramaphosa and the ANC to a boxer who was down for the count, calling it “chicken audacity”.