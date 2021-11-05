DA keeps Cape Town but with a reduced majority of 58%

It's official: The DA will govern Cape Town for another five years, but with a reduced majority.

The final results announced on Thursday revealed that the DA won the Western Cape's only metropolitan municipality with 58.2% of the vote. This is down from the 66.7% it received in August 2016. In that election it secured 154 seats, but it now holds 135.

Cape Town mayor-elect Geordin Hill-Lewis thanked Capetonians for electing a new DA government with “a strong, outright majority”.

On Wednesday, he said the party's projection of the results indicated that the DA would win about 58,5% of the vote, nearly 40 percentage points ahead of the second party, the ANC.

“I sincerely thank the people of Cape Town for putting their trust in me and the DA for the next five years,” he said. “We are humbled by this show of faith, and we will work tirelessly to make every Capetonian proud to live in this city under a DA government that cares for them and works for them,” he said.