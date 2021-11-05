ANC cancels NWC meeting to discuss elections flop

The ANC has cancelled a special meeting of its extended national working committee (NWC) scheduled for 2pm on Friday.

The meeting, cancelled at the 11th hour, was scheduled to dissect the party’s poor performance in this week’s local government elections.

The party has instead decided to convene a special meeting of its national executive committee (NEC) on Sunday to discuss a way forward after it failed to obtain a majority in many municipalities this week.

This comes after the ANC’s electoral performance fell to below 50% for the first time since 1994.

The ruling party’s national support in the municipal elections held on Monday came in at 46.05%, while it lost control of the key metro municipalities Johannesburg, eThekwini and Ekurhuleni.

The poor electoral showing was expected to be the subject of intense debate when ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula presented his report on the party’s performance at Friday’s meeting.

The extended meeting of the NWC was due to be attended by provincial leaders from all nine provinces.

Mbalula was, among other things, expected to tell the NWC how the decision to use President Cyril Ramaphosa as the face of the election saved the ANC from dipping below 30%.