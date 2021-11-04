Why ANC and DA bombed

Small parties grabbed support from political heavyweights, say analysts

By Nomazima Nkosi and Mandilakhe Kwababana -

Clobbered by the rise of smaller parties — that is the reason political analysts have given for the lacklustre performance of the ANC and DA in Nelson Mandela Bay.



With no outright winner likely in the Bay, the emergence of more than a dozen smaller parties that contested the polls has seen them queuing for kingmaker status after taking substantial support from the two big guns...