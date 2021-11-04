LISTEN | 'I don’t want to go into unstable coalitions': John Steenhuisen outlines coalition negotiation plans

The party has developed a matrix that it has been working for the last three months for each municipality in SA.

“What we will then do is input the figures that we project into the matrix and what that will do is to give us the various permutations that will be possible within those municipalities and the various coalition options,” he said.

Once that is done, Steenhuisen said, the party will sit down with its negotiating team, which he, together with the federal council chairs, will lead. They will go through the options to determine “the best option for the party” and “for a stable coalition”.

“I don’t want to go into unstable coalitions. The situation we had in Tshwane in the past five years has been incredibly difficult. Running a minority government and living between council meetings is very difficult. So I will be looking to create stable, solid coalitions that will be able to go the distance and not fall apart from one council meeting to the next,” he said.

Parties that the DA goes into a coalition with will commit themselves to an agreement, which has already been drafted.

“Our lawyers have also spent the past two months doing a draft agreement. What we will then do is go out to the various parties that we believe are the better permutation and share this document with them and enter into talks with those political parties.”

Parties can then make inputs into the documents and put their views on the table.

“Those negotiations will hopefully start as early as tomorrow. But certainly later this week,” he said.

The party will make an announcement once the negotiations are complete.

“We also intend that once all the parties have signed the coalition agreement, to make those documents public ... so that they understand very clearly what the objectives of the coalitions are, what the coalitions hope to achieve in the next five years and what the red lines are.