JUST IN | Neck and neck finish for DA and ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay
The ANC and DA were neck and neck in the final result, each attaining 39% of the vote and a total of 48 Nelson Mandela Bay council seats.
This according to the latest preliminary results from Monday’s local government elections after an excruciating wait for the votes from 257 voting stations to be counted.
The DA secured 39.9% of the vote and the ANC 39.4%.
The DA came out strong in the 2016 polls when it took 46.71% of the vote.
The ANC managed to obtain 40.92%.
