IEC ready to declare 2021 municipal election results on Thursday as 99% already captured

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says the counting and capturing of votes is at an advanced stage as 99% of the results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing.

It made the announcement on Thursday morning.

“This means of the 64,502 results expected, 64,467 have been captured into the results system. Of the 64,467 results captured, 64,402 have audited and 63,624 have been scanned into an image and [are] thus available,” the commission said.

The Western Cape is the only province seemingly behind in the finalisation of results as its completion status is at 93.3%, while the Free State remains the only province that has finalised the results at 100%.