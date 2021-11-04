IEC ready to declare 2021 municipal election results on Thursday as 99% already captured
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to speak at the results ceremony this evening
The Electoral Commission (IEC) says the counting and capturing of votes is at an advanced stage as 99% of the results are already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing.
It made the announcement on Thursday morning.
“This means of the 64,502 results expected, 64,467 have been captured into the results system. Of the 64,467 results captured, 64,402 have audited and 63,624 have been scanned into an image and [are] thus available,” the commission said.
The Western Cape is the only province seemingly behind in the finalisation of results as its completion status is at 93.3%, while the Free State remains the only province that has finalised the results at 100%.
“The result collation process is about finalised. The next step in the electoral process is for the commission to formally declare the results and publish the names of the elected councillors. The publication of the names of councillors designate will facilitate the convening of inaugural meetings of the reconstituted councils.
“The number of completed municipalities now stands at 230 from a total of 257,” the commission said.
The completion status in each province was:
- Free State 100%
- Northern Cape 99.9%
- Eastern Cape 98.2%
- North West 99.9%
- Western Cape 93.3%
- Mpumalanga 99.8%
- Gauteng 99.1%
- Limpopo 98.4%
- KwaZulu-Natal 99.5%
The commission is expected to release the results at 6pm at the national results operation centre in Pretoria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be in attendance and deliver brief remarks in his capacity as president of the republic, according to the presidency.
The elections held on November 1, with special votes cast on October 30 and 31,, were the sixth in SA since the end of apartheid in 1994.
“These elections enabled voters to exercise their democratic right and civic duty to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the presidency said in a statement.
