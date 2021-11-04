Floyd Shivambu says EFF will oppose COP26 deal: ‘No American will build energy security in this country’
Shivambu said SA does not need the deal as it can explore other options to move towards a cleaner means of energy without the involvement of international partners.
The EFF will oppose the R131bn finance deal scored by SA during the COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland.
Deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on Wednesday the deal was a “colonial takeover by the West”.
“Immediately after the elections, we are going to oppose that deal. There won’t be any American who is going to build energy security here in SA. We have our own capacity, there are also a lot of options that we can explore with relation to coal.”
He added that SA does not need the deal as it can explore other options to move towards cleaner means of energy without the involvement of international partners. Shivambu said President Cyril Ramaphosa is being used “to control the entire African continent”.
“There are clean coal technologies that we can explore. We have 400 years of coal lifespan and we are just instructed by Americans to ‘stop that we are going to give you money for that.’ The most rubbish and nonsensical that was ever done in SA is the COP26 deal which was signed by Cyril Ramaphosa because it is in the pockets of the West. They are using him to control the entire African continent,” said Shivambu.
SA is among the 190 countries represented at the COP26 climate change summit where it is part of discussions about the impact of climate change.
The presidency announced on Tuesday he had signed a “historical” R131bn deal for the next three to five years with the US, UK, France, Germany and the EU to support a just transition to a low-carbon economy and a climate-resilient society in SA.
“This will provide a significant boost to investment and growth while ensuring Eskom can access resources to finance the repurposing of coal-fired power stations due for decommissioning over the next 15 years,” the presidency said.
Ramaphosa welcomed the transition, saying climate change was a serious challenge. He said SA was committed to reducing global emissions.
“The partnership that we have established today is a watershed moment not only for our own just transition but for the world as a whole. It is proof that we can take ambitious climate action while increasing our energy security, creating jobs and harnessing new opportunities for investment, with support from developed economies,” said Ramaphosa.
The department of environmental affairs announced ahead of the summit last month SA was in need of financial aid from developed countries to help its transition from coal to cleaner means of energy.