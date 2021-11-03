Recounts at two voting stations in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Mandilakhe Kwababana and Nomazima Nkosi -

The processing of votes in Nelson Mandela Bay has stalled, with disputes being raised at two voting stations.



It emerged on Wednesday afternoon during a party liaison committee meeting at the Feather Market Centre — where the votes are being counted — that the IEC had bungled the count at stations in wards 40 and 34...