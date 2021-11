Possible coalitions and an early victory

By Riaan Marais and Naziphiwo Buso -

It came down to the wire for the ANC in Dr Beyers Naudé where the party fell short of 50% of the vote, while KouKamma looks set for a coalition government and Kouga is retained by the DA.



As results in the Eastern Cape started to trickle in, signs of change started to emerge in several municipalities...