LISTEN | ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba excited by his party’s performance, but unenthralled by the IEC

By Dianne Hawker and Paige Muller - 03 November 2021
Herman Mashaba in front of a building hijacked more than a decade ago by illegal tenants in the Johannesburg inner city.
Image: Alon Skuy

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba believes his new political party is doing well in its first electoral race.

Listen to his views: 

ActionSA boasts fourth spot in Gauteng, following the ANC, DA and EFF respectively. The party has earned 6% of the area's votes thus far. While it is still early in the counting process, Mashaba said his party has done well despite hurdles out of their control. 

He highlighted his distaste with the way the Electoral Commission has handled Monday’s local government elections, saying the party has had four run unpleasant run-ins with the commission. 

