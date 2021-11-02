Windy City blows in voting frustrations

By Riaan Marais, Guy Rogers and Lynn Spence -

Gqeberha lived up to its nickname of being the Windy City on Monday, but as if the gusts were not bad enough, it also blew in a great deal of frustration as some voters complained of long waits, registration mix-ups and late starts.



Many northern areas residents lined up only to be told they were not registered or that they were at the wrong voting stations...