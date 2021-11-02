Wheelchair voter’s wish is for potholes to be fixed

Resident who made his mark in KwaDwesi wants a government that will deliver services

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Yolanda Palezweni -

Rolling into the voting station in a wheelchair pushed by his 12-year-old son to cast his vote, Rufano January said his mark was for the party that will fill the potholes.



He said potholes were everywhere and it was a mission manoeuvring around them in his wheelchair...