Wards change hands in Nelson Mandela Bay poll

ANC snatches ward each from DA, EFF as DA reclaims area lost to ruling party in 2016, early results show

By Nomazima Nkosi, Michael Kimberley and Yolanda Palezweni

At least three wards in Nelson Mandela Bay have changed hands, according to the latest preliminary results from Monday’s local government elections.



The ANC snatched one ward from the DA and one from the EFF, while the DA reclaimed a ward it had lost to the ANC in the 2016 local government elections...