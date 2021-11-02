Very early days, but this is how SA’s metros are taking shape

Nelson Mandela Bay (Gqeberha)

As in Cape Town, it’s the DA that leads in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. The DA had obtained just 9,351 of the votes counted by 8am, translating to 44.83%. The ANC was next, with 7,340 votes (35.19%) and the EFF in third position with 1,289 votes (6.18%).

The Defenders of the People (2.33%) and the VF+ (1.75%) rounded out the top 5.

Buffalo City (East London)

A very slow start in Buffalo City, but the ANC was first out of the blocks.

The party secured 83.16%, but this was based on just 2,627 votes counted for the ANC. The EFF was in second with 10.79% (341 votes) and the DA in third with 2.25% (71 votes). No other party had secured more than 0.8% of the early votes by 8am.

eThekwini (Durban)

Often the last metro to be concluded, the IEC website said there were “no results” available by 8am.

Mangaung (Bloemfontein)

Another good start for the ANC in a metro where the party held strong even as performance dipped in other inland metros in 2016.

By 8am, the ANC had 8,400 of the counted votes in its favour (46.28%), followed by the DA (27.56%, or 5,001 votes) and the EFF (8.63%, or 1,566 votes).

Rounding out the top 5 were the Patriotic Alliance (7.78%) and the VF+ (4.62%).

City of Tshwane (Pretoria)

Moving to Gauteng, and it’s already looking like it’s going to be a tight race. In Tshwane, the ANC has the early lead, but they are separated from the DA by just 320 votes.

By 8am, the ANC had 3,540 votes (33.35%), the DA 3,220 votes (30.33%) and the EFF 1,333 votes (12.56%). The VF+ also had reached double figure percentages by 8am (10.24%) and newcomers ActionSA also made good early ground (8.62%).