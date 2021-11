Tough day at the polls

Technical glitches, registration mix-ups mar voting in Bay

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo, Yolanda Palezweni, Riaan Marais, Nomazima Nkosi, Zamandulo Malonde and Lynn Spence -

Some queued, some stayed home, some spoilt their ballots and many more were turned away as the sixth municipal elections since the dawn of democracy were held on Monday.



There were so many glitches with the voting system that it is anyone’s guess how many votes were lost. ..