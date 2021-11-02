Smaller parties hold kingmaker status in Bitou Municipality
Another tumultuous council term is expected for the Bitou Municipality as smaller parties continue to hold a kingmaker status.
The DA took five seats — including wards 1, 2 and 7 — but lost Ward 4 to newcomers Plett Democratic Congress (PDC), tightening the margin in an already deeply contested council. ..
