New independent party gains momentum in Makana

New kid on the block Makana Citizens’ Front (MCF) has done well in Makana to take votes from both the ANC and the DA, previously the official opposition.

While its ward candidates may not make it onto council, it is likely to have at least some PR candidates taking up council seats.

As results trickled into the IEC results centre, by Tuesday afternoon the ANC had scored 49.82% of the overall vote in Makana, the Makana Citizens’ Front 21.59% and the DA just 18.77%.

The EFF had scored 6.31% of the vote.

Out of 14 wards, the ANC had won two outright and the DA one. Counts on the other wards had not yet been finalised.

However, the ANC won both those wards by a vastly reduced majority when compared to 2016.

It won Ward 7 with a 66.89% majority compared to 85.8% in 2016 and it took Ward 11 with a 68.86% majority, compared to 84.11% in 2016.

The DA’s majority in Ward 4 was also reduced from 82% in 2016 to 52%.

MCF vice-chair Philip Machanick said the results so far suggested the party had done well across the whole range of demographics in Makana which reflected its goal of being inclusive.

“While it seems we did not win wards, we have a strong slate of PR councillors and look forward to making a real difference.”

However, he said the MCF was disappointed with the glaring errors in a disgraceful voters’ role, with the IEC refusing to correct them. — Daily Dispatch