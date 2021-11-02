‘It was a difficult election’: ANC admits challenges as it looks into coalitions

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has conceded the party does not appear set for a clean sweep in all municipalities, citing time constraints, internal battles and grievances about candidate selection.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday at the national results centre in Pretoria, Mbalula said despite declining electoral support which has put the ANC below 50% in the country’s widely contested metros, they were happy with the numbers because it could have been worse.

“We love what we see on the screen for the ANC,” said Mbalula, referring to the results on display at the Electoral Commission (IEC) results centre.

“It is still early days but we’re confident we will retain most wards in the country despite lower voter turnout. It was an epic and very difficult election to execute and we did that in a short space of time. It was frightening thinking the low voter turnout will affect us badly, but it is clear we are making new inroads, retaining most of our wards,” he said.

The ANC has been mum on the possibility of going into coalitions after previously aiming for outright wins in all the councils.