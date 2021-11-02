DA loses ward in Bitou municipality

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



New kids on the block, the Plett Democratic Congress, have booted out the DA from its stronghold of Ward 4 in the Bitou Council, tightening the margin in the already deeply contested council.



Formed only in 2020 from a concerned residents group, they won one of the seven wards. The council has a total of 11 council seats. ..