CSIR predicts losses for the ANC in most major metros

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is predicting a poor election performance by the ANC in most major metros.

A report by the CSIR into metros around the country shows the ANC is winning outright in two metros only, Buffalo City and Mangaung.

In Gauteng, the ANC is failing to claw back its power in all three metros. The report shows the party getting 36.1% on the proportional representation (PR) ballot in Johannesburg.

In Ekurhuleni, where the party is ruling via a coalition, it is on 39.2%, and in Tshwane 33.8%.