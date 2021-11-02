Cry for jobs pushes J-Bay residents to polls

Some hope for better times, while others see little point in voting

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

Unemployment pushed people to the polls in Jeffreys Bay, with residents hopeful that their vote would translate to jobs in the foreseeable future.



The ANC mayoral candidate for the Kouga municipality, Robert Daniels, said things had been particularly hard for blacks residing in the region and he was confident the party would win the elections and assist the most destitute residents of the municipality...