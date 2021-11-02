Politics

Coalition for KouKamma likely but DA declares victory in Kouga

By Riaan Marais and Naziziphiwo Buso - 02 November 2021

While the DA retained control of Kouga, declaring victory in the municipality early on Tuesday, results from Monday’s poll showed the likelihood of a coalition government for KouKamma.

The ANC and DA were neck and neck, while the Patriotic Alliance emerged as a new player in the region...

