Coalition for KouKamma likely but DA declares victory in Kouga
While the DA retained control of Kouga, declaring victory in the municipality early on Tuesday, results from Monday’s poll showed the likelihood of a coalition government for KouKamma.
The ANC and DA were neck and neck, while the Patriotic Alliance emerged as a new player in the region...
