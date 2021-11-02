Another coalition looms for Knysna as ANC, DA both fail to gain over 50%

Yet another coalition government is expected to run the Knysna Municipality for the next five years as neither the DA nor ANC clinched above 50% in Monday’s local government elections.



Results released on the Electoral Commission’s website on Tuesday showed that the DA won 35.44% of the vote, gaining eight seats, while the ANC received 33.2%, which meant it received seven seats out of a total of 21 in the council...