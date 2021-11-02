Politics

Another coalition looms for Knysna as ANC, DA both fail to gain over 50%

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
02 November 2021

Yet another coalition government is expected to run the Knysna Municipality for the next five years as neither the DA nor ANC clinched above 50% in Monday’s local government elections.

Results released on the Electoral Commission’s website on Tuesday showed that the DA won 35.44% of the vote, gaining eight seats, while the ANC received 33.2%, which meant it received seven seats out of a total of 21 in the council...

