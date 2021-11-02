ANC introduces performance contracts for incoming councillors

New ANC councillors will be expected to enter into performance contracts with the party.

They will be required to undergo lifestyle audits, performance evaluations and face removal by the national executive committee (NEC) for non-performance.

TimesLIVE can reveal that at its special extended national working committee (NWC) meeting, which has been scheduled for Friday, the ANC’s top leadership will discuss the adoption of “contracts of deployment for ANC local government councillors” — a first for its public representatives.

Other agenda items include the criteria for selecting mayors and dealing with disputes party members raised around the selection of councillor candidates.

The introduction of contracts of deployment is separate from the public pledge ANC councillor candidates took last month when they vowed to “end corruption, fraud and patronage”.

The contract stipulates terms and conditions of deployment and the party’s expectations from its councillors. It is provided for by rule 12.2.21.2 of the ANC constitution, which states the NEC may sign deployment contracts with public representatives and recall any public representative.