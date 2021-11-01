Weather no issue for Garden Route voters

IEC presiding officer Freddy Jafta said: “There is a problem with the VMD device that is causing the bottleneck here, however, all is going well and we are letting the elderly vote first.”

At the Knysna municipal hall, Laura Dubazane, 21, said she had felt nervous about making her mark.

“It was nerve-racking casting my second vote. I hope my vote makes a difference,” she said.

At Murray High School in In Plettenberg Bay, voters came out in large numbers.

The most common reason for voting was to get rid of unemployment.

A man, who declined to be named, said he wanted to see nepotism ending in the Expanded Public Works Programme.

“Here in Bitou, the same people are getting jobs,” he said.

Another, who identified himself as “Ta Fayer”, said he would like to see the youth employed too.

